Bola Tinubu Commits Another Blunder In Kebbi, Tells Supporters To Vote On 25th January.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu recently committed another blunder in Kebbi state. During his campaign rally, he urged his supporters to take their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote on the 25th of January, even though the 2023 general elections are scheduled to be held on the 25th of February.

Tinubu’s statement has been met with astonishment, as it has caused confusion among his supporters. This isn’t the first time that Tinubu has made a gaffe on the campaign trail, as he has previously made mistakes in other states during his rallies.

In Kebbi, Tinubu also urged his supporters to vote for the APC in the Governorship, House of Representatives, and senatorial elections. He further claimed that his supporters should not pay attention to what his opponents are doing, but rather focus on the upcoming polls.

Tinubu’s latest blunder has been met with criticism from political commentators, who have suggested that it clearly shows he does not clearly understand Nigeria’s electoral process. The misstep has also caused concern among some of his supporters, as it could potentially lead to an incorrect vote being cast.

It is clear that Tinubu needs to be more aware of the electoral process, especially during his campaign rallies. Furthermore, he needs to be careful to avoid making similar blunders in the future. Failure to do so could lead to serious consequences, and could potentially affect the outcome of the upcoming general elections.

