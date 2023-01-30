Bola Tinubu Claims He Made Lagos What It Is Today, Who Gave Him That Right?- Naja’atu Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former director in the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress, Naja’atu Mohammed has described the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu as an emperor.

In an interview made available by Punch, the former APC chieftain said it is only an emperor that would claim that he made Lagos what it is today despite leaving office for years now.

Speaking further, Naja’atu Mohammed wondered who gave Bola Tinubu the right to claim responsibility for all the good things happening in Lagos state, when others like Ambode who came after him did well in office.

She also accused Bola Tinubu of being behind Ambode’s removal for office. She said Ambode was denied the opportunity to return back to office because of Bola Tinubu.

Naja’atu Mohammed said “He (Bola Tinubu) claims he made Lagos what it is today. He claimed that Lagos and the entire southwest revolve around him. How else should I qualify him, if not as an emperor? Who gave him that right? How did he managed to get that right? Why was Akinwunmi Ambode removed? He was doing a great job, he was removed because of the emperor.”

