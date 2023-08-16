Bola Tinubu Appoints Wike, Umahi, Festus Keyamo & Others As Ministers [See Full List]

The Tinubu-led administration has set the ball rolling on the actualization of his renewed mandate, as he recently confirmed the appointment of over 30 new ministers to serve in various capacities across the federation

According to a report by the Leadership newspaper, the newly appointed ministers were confirmed after due screening by the 10th National Assembly, and they comprised past governors like Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State, and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, who were respectively confirmed to serve as the Minister of State Defence, Transportation, Works, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Labour and Employment, and Minister of Defence.

The Tinubu-led regime also confirmed the appointments of Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) as the Attorney General of the Federal Republic (AGF) and Minister of Justice, while Festus Keyamo (SAN) was appointed in the capacity of the Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development.

Additionally, Mr. Yusuf Sunumu, Bello Goronyo, Hannatu Musawa, Muhammed Idris, Atiku Bagudu, Tahir Momoh, and Heineken Lokpobiri were appointed to respectively serve as Ministers of State Education, State Water Resources and Sanitation, Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Information and National Orientation, Budget and Economic Planning, Education, and State Petroleum Resources.

Furthermore, the names of other ministers and their portfolios, which are not listed above, can be found in the pictures below.

