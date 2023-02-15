Bola Tinubu, APC Governors Arrive Rivers State, Holds Meeting With Governor Wike [Photos]

His Excellency, The Executive Governor Of Rivers State Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike received the visit of APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu alongside Governors and APC Stakeholders at the government house in the capital city of Rivers State.

During the visit, The gentlemen had a wonderful moment together with several fruitful discussion about the betterment of Nigeria.

Speaking earlier today, He urged the candidate to prevail on the federal government to ensure that 2023 general election is not truncated.

In his remark, Mr Tinubu commended the Rivers State Governor on his advocacy that power should shift to the south. According to him, governor Wike has by his stance on power shift, demonstrated that he is a man of conscience.

This story was published on the facebook account of the Press unit of Rivers State Government House and other social media platforms

Content created and supplied by: KappaNews (via 50minds

News )

