Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies creating disconnect between FG and citizens — PDP

As reported by the Vanguard paper on August 28, 2023, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, stating that they have led to a disconnect between the Federal Government and the citizens of Nigeria.

The PDP conveyed its concerns through a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.

Ologunagba questioned the government’s sensitivity to the well-being of Nigerians, particularly regarding the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira. He highlighted that these policies have resulted in an unsustainable high cost of living, reduced national productivity, closure of numerous businesses, significant job losses, and subsequent increases in poverty, hunger, insecurity, and hopelessness across the country.

Furthermore, Ologunagba pointed out that these policies have eroded investors’ confidence, leading to the departure of international companies from Nigeria and leaving many citizens unemployed. He emphasized the negative impact on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which play a crucial role in driving the national economy.

The statement noted that over the past two months, a substantial number of Nigerians, approximately 150 million, have been unable to afford daily meals, leading to widespread food insecurity.

Ologunagba criticized the government’s approach to palliatives following the removal of fuel subsidies, particularly the distribution of an average of 1,200 bags of rice per state. He deemed this response inadequate to address the challenges faced by Nigerians as a result of the economic policies.

