Bola Ahmed Tinubu Shares His Photos From Borno State.

Yesterday which was Saturday, the 18th day of Frebruary, 2023, the APC presidential candidate who goes by the name of Bola Tinubu visited Borno State, and he took to his Facebook page to share the photos.

See the photos of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Borno State yesterday below.

Just as you can see in the above photos, Hola Tinubu was welcomed by a large crowd in Borno State upon his arrival, and from the facial expression of the Lagos State former president it’s clear that he had a good time.

The 2023 general Presidential election is in a few days time, and Nigerian citizens are being urged to get their Personal Voter’s Card (PVC) in order for them to vote for the candidate of their choice.

