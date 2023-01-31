Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken his campaign rally to Akwa Ibom.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken his campaign rally to Akwa Ibom with the message of “renewed hope.” During the campaign rally, the president general of the Akwa Ibom State Council used the occasion to appeal to all presidential candidates to advise their supporters in shunning hate speeches and violence.

According to Akwa Ibom State Council, all politicians and their supporters are to avoid the use of health species and the heating up of the policy.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised an overwhelming crowd of progressives and developmental governance that will take Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large to an unviable status. He continues, saying that today many of you are paying a delegated need bill that we saw you get, no gas station and look fine friend, you wait for ours, and I guarantee you that it will stop.

The message that was loudly disseminated to the crowd is for them to use their PVC wisely to vote APC for the all-round development they desire and pray will become reality.

