Bola Ahmed Tinubu Has Taken A Style That Has Never Happened In Nigeria For The Last 40-50yrs-Omisore

Iyiola Ajani Omisore is a Nigerian businessman, engineer, and politician who served as deputy governor of Osun State from 1999 to 2003. Subsequently, he served as a member of the Nigerian Senate for Osun East from 2003 to 2011. He is the current National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress.

While speaking in an interview on channel television some hours ago, he reportedly stated that “APC is currently translating into a new government. Because looking at the vote count we had in 2015, it is different from the one we had in 2023. In 2015, and 2019 there were two major political parties. But in 2023, there were 3 major political parties. By implication, the election result will certainly be divided across the aforementioned parties.

Speaking further he said ” The APC team came to appreciate the party chairman for the role he played in the just concluded presidential election. They even went further to appreciate His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Because so far, He has taken a style that has never happened In Nigeria for the last 40-50 years. This styles are decisive ones.

Watch The YouTube Video Here.

Fast forward Youtube Video from 10 minutes 29 seconds from A Less than an hour video.

Dyoungmon (

)