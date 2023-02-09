Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expresses Gratitude After A Large Crowd Showed Up At The APC Rally In Sokoto

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recently taken a few photos to his official Twitter page a few hours ago. In the photos, a large crowd was seen at the APC Presidential campaign in Sokoto as they came out in their masses to show their support for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also expressed his gratitude towards their support as he accompanied the photos with a write-up.

In his words, “Thank you Sokoto!

I am overwhelmed by the love you displayed. We will all celebrate our resounding victory come February 25th.

Special appreciation to His Excellency President @MBuhari for joining us once again.”

Many people who saw this were amazed as they reacted positively to the post, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

