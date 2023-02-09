NEWS

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expresses Gratitude After A Large Crowd Showed Up At The APC Rally In Sokoto

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 346 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expresses Gratitude After A Large Crowd Showed Up At The APC Rally In Sokoto

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recently taken a few photos to his official Twitter page a few hours ago. In the photos, a large crowd was seen at the APC Presidential campaign in Sokoto as they came out in their masses to show their support for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also expressed his gratitude towards their support as he accompanied the photos with a write-up.

In his words, “Thank you Sokoto!

I am overwhelmed by the love you displayed. We will all celebrate our resounding victory come February 25th.

Special appreciation to His Excellency President @MBuhari for joining us once again.”

Many people who saw this were amazed as they reacted positively to the post, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

What are your thoughts and opinions on this? Kindly share with us your thoughts as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

Content created and supplied by: Bettertainment (via 50minds
News )

#Bola #Ahmed #Tinubu #Expresses #Gratitude #Large #Crowd #Showed #APC #Rally #SokotoBola Ahmed Tinubu Expresses Gratitude After A Large Crowd Showed Up At The APC Rally In Sokoto Publish on 2023-02-09 22:29:05



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

A Party In Tatters Few Days To Voting, The Sign Of Defeat Are All There To See – Keyamo Drags PDP

1 min ago

Reactions Trails Video Of Destroyed LP’s Lagos Campaign Rally Bus Attacked By Thugs In Lagos

11 mins ago

They said I am stingy because they stolen all the money – Peter Obi

12 mins ago

Over 90% Of My Supporters Don’t Even Know Social Media Or Twitter – Kwankwaso

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button