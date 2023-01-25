Bola Ahmed Tinubu Claims He Will Win Even With The Cost Of Fuel In The Country

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress’s nominee for president, has released a statement regarding the approaching presidential elections. Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently remarked in an article by the Nigerian Tribune that despite the high cost of fuel in Nigeria, he was confident that the All Progressive Congress will win the presidential election.

He added that some people had claimed that the price of gasoline will jump to between N200 and N500 per liter, and he said that those people didn’t want the presidential elections to take place. As he asked Nigerians to cast their votes in large numbers, he added that their intentions to disperse the elections would be soiled.

“Let fuel be expensive, only they know where they keep it,” he said in part of his address. Keep the naira and gasoline flowing; we will vote and win. Naira banknotes’ ink can be changed. You won’t get what you’re hoping for. The APC flag-bearer was cited as declaring in Yoruba, “We shall win.

