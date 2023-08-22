Boko Haram Took My Son Away And Promised That They Won’t Harm Him But I Never Saw Him Again – Victim

Aisha Usman, who is one of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in El-Miskin camp in Maiduguri, Borno State has narrated her travails.

In a report published by Central TV, Aisha Usman disclosed that Boko Haram invaded her village and embarked on a killing spree. She said they abducted some youths from her village including her son and promised that they won’t harm them however, she never saw her son again. She also said that she is afraid of returning to her village which is close to Lake Chad for fear that the group may come back and abduct her children again.

According to Aisha Usman, “I am afraid to go back. Boko Haram went into my village killing people. Our youths, including my son, were taken away and they promised us they would not harm them but they took them away and I never saw him again. I feel they will still come and take our children as they did before if I go back. There is still no peace in our village. If my village was peaceful, I would not spend one more day here. I never bought maize for all the years I lived in our area around Lake Chad until I fled home. Men and women now spend their time under trees doing nothing because of the war, before this violence you would never find any grown-up girl at home but in the bush working to make a living. But now, we have all been packed in one place, relying on aid. We are like in a prison”.

Watch the video from 1:18

Christar4 (

)