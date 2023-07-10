NEWS

Boko Haram commanders surrender to Nigerian Troops after surviving ISWAP attack

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 394 1 minute read

Boko Haram commanders surrender to troops after 'surviving ISWAP attack' | TheCable

A top commander of the notorious and highly dreaded terrorist sect, Boko Haram, along with his Lieutenant, have reportedly surrendered themselves to operatives of the Nigerian Army’ s ” tion Hadin Kai, in Borno State.

According to report by TheCable, it was gathered that the top Boko Haram Commander identified as Khaid Malam Ali, along awith his Lieutenant, Bunu Umar, both willingly laid down their arms and handed themselves over to troops of the tion Hadin Kai in North East of Borno.

Both men were said to have occupied high ranking positions within the terror group, and it was also learnt that both men had played active part in several deadly and devastating attacks by members of the deadly Boko Haram terror group, resulting in the deaths of both innocent civilians, as well as security operatives.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter- insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad, it was gathered that the sudden decision taken by the two insurgents to surrender to security forces, may not be unconnected to the recent attacks and destruction of Boko Haram strong holds by members of rival terrorist sect the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

Zagazola further revealed that in recent times, members of the ISWAP terror group had launched coordinated attacks on Boko Haram terrorist strong holds, raided and dislodged Boko Haram camps in Bula Alhaji, Garwaye, in Bama Local Government Area, Borno State.

Zagazola further narrated in a recent attack, ISWAP terrorists raided Boko Haram hideouts in Bula Alhaji Garwaye in the fingers of Sambisa near Bama LGA.

He added that results of the attack were devastating, as the ISWAP terrorists, destroyed the Boko Haram camps, killed many of their members, including their wives and children.

It was gathered that several members of the Boko Haram sect have gone into hiding, while others are choosing to surrender to their military, due to fear of being eliminated by the rival terror group.

Source:

RoyDaWritter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 394 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Beautiful Free Gown Styles Mothers Can Wear To Look Charming And Lovely

7 mins ago

Foods that can help the $perm and cause higher fertility

17 mins ago

Poisonous Substance In Cashew That Can Make You Sick When Consumed

28 mins ago

What You Need to Know About Difference Between HIV-1 & HIV-2

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button