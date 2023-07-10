Boko Haram commanders surrender to Nigerian Troops after surviving ISWAP attack

A top commander of the notorious and highly dreaded terrorist sect, Boko Haram, along with his Lieutenant, have reportedly surrendered themselves to operatives of the Nigerian Army’ s ” tion Hadin Kai, in Borno State.

According to report by TheCable, it was gathered that the top Boko Haram Commander identified as Khaid Malam Ali, along awith his Lieutenant, Bunu Umar, both willingly laid down their arms and handed themselves over to troops of the tion Hadin Kai in North East of Borno.

Both men were said to have occupied high ranking positions within the terror group, and it was also learnt that both men had played active part in several deadly and devastating attacks by members of the deadly Boko Haram terror group, resulting in the deaths of both innocent civilians, as well as security operatives.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter- insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad, it was gathered that the sudden decision taken by the two insurgents to surrender to security forces, may not be unconnected to the recent attacks and destruction of Boko Haram strong holds by members of rival terrorist sect the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

Zagazola further revealed that in recent times, members of the ISWAP terror group had launched coordinated attacks on Boko Haram terrorist strong holds, raided and dislodged Boko Haram camps in Bula Alhaji, Garwaye, in Bama Local Government Area, Borno State.

Zagazola further narrated in a recent attack, ISWAP terrorists raided Boko Haram hideouts in Bula Alhaji Garwaye in the fingers of Sambisa near Bama LGA.

He added that results of the attack were devastating, as the ISWAP terrorists, destroyed the Boko Haram camps, killed many of their members, including their wives and children.

It was gathered that several members of the Boko Haram sect have gone into hiding, while others are choosing to surrender to their military, due to fear of being eliminated by the rival terror group.

