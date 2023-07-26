Boko Haram attack: Atiku deserves protection – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stated on Tuesday that Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should be granted full protection under the law as a Nigerian citizen. Mr. Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, conveyed this message in a statement released in Abuja.

The statement was made in response to the recent attempted attacks on Atiku’s residence in Yola and ABTI University by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

In addition to advocating for Atiku’s protection, the APC called upon the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to conduct an investigation into the PDP’s claim that the APC was behind the attack on Atiku’s residence.

The statement emphasized the PDP’s alleged habit of engaging in baseless and senseless smear campaigns against the APC. The PDP had claimed that the arrested members of Boko Haram who had plotted to attack Atiku’s residence were sponsored by the APC. The APC firmly rejected this accusation, viewing it as an attempt to spread falsehoods and distract from the PDP’s significant defeat in the last February 25 Presidential Election.

Mr. Felix Morka reiterated that Atiku Abubakar is a citizen of Nigeria and, therefore, should be entitled to the fullest protection of the law. He called on the relevant security agencies, including the police and the DSS, to thoroughly investigate the PDP’s unsubstantiated allegations and ensure that those responsible for any wrongdoing are brought to justice.

Source: Daily Post paper

