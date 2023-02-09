“Bode George Claims to Be A Lagosian But His Origin is Controversial” -APC Chieftain, Dele Alake

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Alake, an APC chieftain and leader of Tinubu’s PCC, has slammed PDP chieftain Bode George for his constant criticism of his principal, Bola Tinubu. During his interview on AIT , the veteran journalist spoke concerning political opponents who envy Tinubu.

In response to the topic, Alake said, “Many claims out there are political propaganda by political opponents who are envious of Tinubu’s success in politics.” I can name some of those who are involved in spreading mischief. An example of such people is Chief Olabode George, who calls himself a Lagosian even though that is controversial. He is making very strong claims that Tinubu has taken over Lagos State’s resources, but you must understand that he is a PDP chieftain in Lagos State who has never delivered his LGA to the PDP since 1999. He has lost in every election that has taken place in Lagos State to Tinubu since 1999.

He added, “Do you expect someone like Bode George to say anything positive about Tinubu?” He has always been envious of Tinubu. Journalists should carry out background checks. I think Bode George failed as the governor of Ondo State. He also failed during his administration as chairman of the NPA. The government that had appointed him instituted a probe against him, which led to EFCC charges that landed Bode in jail. It is interesting that such a person will try to denigrate Tinubu, who has never been indicted or convicted in any court despite investigations.

Alake urged journalists, who are non-partisan, to properly investigate claims before spreading them.

You can watch the interview. (31:00 minute)

Adegorioye (

)