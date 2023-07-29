BNNaija S8: I’m Married, It’s Too Late For Us To Ship – Mercy Eke Tells Soma

The BBNaija season 8 All Stars reality show is still ongoing and housemates are entertaining us on the television screen. Mercy Eke won the BBNaija season 4 (Pepper Dem), and she’s back again in Big Brother’s house. She was seen conversing with her colleague Soma and he alledgedly told her he’s interested in her.

Soma told Mercy Eke that he wants them to ship in Biggies house, but she declined his offer. Mercy Eke said she’s not interested because she’s a married woman. She went further to tell Soma that she’s married and it’s too late for them to ship. She later said she was joking and Soma her colleague laughed over her statement.

At first, Soma was shocked when Mercy Eke said she was married and he told her how come she never said something like that when she was introducing herself. Mercy Eke alledgedly told him she was joking, and wasn’t serious. Click here to watch the video clip.

Source: Gistwell

