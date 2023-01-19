Blame Yourself If Reconciliation With G-5 Governors Fail – Ortom Warns Ayu And His Supporters

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has insisted that the G-5 governors are ready for reconciliation but the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has refused to compromise as the party searches for peace.

Samuel Ortom stated that Iyorchia Ayu and his supporters should blame themselves if the reconciliation moves with the G-5 governors fails to materialize. Samuel Ortom went on to say that arrogance and mischief on the part of Iyorchia Ayu’s leadership is the problem within PDP.

Samuel Ortom went on to say that the G-5 governors has kept the room for reconciliation open not because they are scared of the outcome of not doing so, rather because they are party loyalists that believes in the unity of the party.

Samuel Ortom went on to accuse Iyorchia Ayu of doing things with impunity as if the party has already won the election. Samuel Ortom also said that Iyorchia Ayu’s decision to do things arrogantly and mischievously as if others does not matter is what is causing issues within the PDP.

