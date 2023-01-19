Bitter politics won’t aid development, says Jonathan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former president, Ebele Goodluck Jonathan has said he is concerned with the way politicians are verbally attacking themselves.

According to Independent Nigeria, he said

I am a bit worried by the negative energy generated ahead of the 2023 elections. We have noticed a level of bitterness in our politics that does not bring development, and I plead with politicians to realise that politics is about marketing your ideas.

“Politics is not about fighting, insulting, or abusing.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has also told politicians to stop attacking themselves verbally that may lead to issues during the election.

According to Leadership news media, he said

Nigerians are worried there might be inconclusive elections at the end of the contest and violence. This makes it mandatory for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other security agencies to sit up to ensure that the right things are done.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

