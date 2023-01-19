NEWS

Bitter politics won’t aid development, says Jonathan

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 353 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former president, Ebele Goodluck Jonathan has said he is concerned with the way politicians are verbally attacking themselves.

According to Independent Nigeria, he said

I am a bit worried by the negative energy generated ahead of the 2023 elections. We have noticed a level of bitterness in our politics that does not bring development, and I plead with politicians to realise that politics is about marketing your ideas.

“Politics is not about fighting, insulting, or abusing.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has also told politicians to stop attacking themselves verbally that may lead to issues during the election.

According to Leadership news media, he said

Nigerians are worried there might be inconclusive elections at the end of the contest and violence. This makes it mandatory for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other security agencies to sit up to ensure that the right things are done.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

Elijah361 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 353 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Peter Obi Absent At the Peace Accord Meeting, Atiku Also Absent But Represented By Okowa – Bayo Onanuga

6 mins ago

PDP Suspension: I Was Not Given Any Warning By The Party Before I was Suspended—Chimaroke Nnamani

6 mins ago

Wike Overrides Exec Order 21, Allows Free Use of Stadium for Atiku Rally in Rivers

14 mins ago

Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit to be the president of Nigeria—Dino Melaye fires Tinubu

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button