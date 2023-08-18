Bisi Akande Is A Hidden Vice President In Tinubu’s Administration – Dr. Mahdi Shehu

Mahdi Shehu who is a political activist suggested that the former Governor of Osun State is a hidden Vice President to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Mahdi, Chief Bisi Akande who was a former Governor of Osun State and the first interim Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) was part of well executed civilian coup in the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila is an accomplice while the president himself is the Mastermind of the coup.

Mahdi also said that the current Vice President, Kashim Shettima, is just a figurehead in the present administration.

While speaking during an interview on Day, an Arise Television program, the political activist said that the ministerial list only portray a well executed coup. He then added that Nigerians who meant well for the country are represented by just few individuals in the country.

Mahdi Shehu stated, “And the hidden Vice President is nobody other than Bisi Akande.”

To hear him speak, click HERE (fast Forward to 2:31)

Femipraiz (

)