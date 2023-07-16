Bishop Oyedepo Reveals What Kenneth Hagin Did For Him & Many Others When They Had Unbreakable Curses

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking On COVENANT KEYS TO BREAKING GENERATIONAL CURSES, the cleric reportedly stated that “We live in a kingdom that operates on keys. After Peter confessed Christ as Lord and Saviour, He said I will give the keys of heaven. Speaking further he said ” If you bound curses they are bound if you have the correct key. This is because Access into the world of freedom is at your command. There is no evil occurrence that has no root, there is no smoke without fire. Whatever is contrary to blessing is a curse. So what we are trying to do is to locate the root and deal with it accordingly. John 8:32-36.

Speaking further he said “Today is your day of freedom. The devil is upset that you are here and he will be upset forever. Curses are real. The good news is that curses including generational curses are reversible when one is born again. They are real but all curses are breakable. Galatians 3:13-14 says “13Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree: 14That the blessing of Abraham might come on the Gentiles through Jesus Christ; that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith.

Speaking further he said “Kenneth Hagin did that for us. He prayed for our unbreakable curses. And it was abolished at the cross. Jesus abolished the curse of the law when we believed.

