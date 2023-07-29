Bishop Oyedepo reveals what he told late Benson Idahosa when he told him to take money from a bag.

NEWS

Nigerian Preacher and founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo and his beautiful wife, Faith Abiola Oyedepo were at Benin City, Edo State for the Church of God Mission International Megacon 2023 program.

While preaching at the Church of God Mission International Megacon 2023 program on Friday, the Nigerian Preacher, Bishop David Oyedepo reveals what he told late Archbishop Benson Idahosa when he told him to open a bag and take as much as he wants.

Revealing what he told the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, Bishop David Oyedepo said: “Our father the Archbishop is gone to heaven, he said to me one day, open that bag and take as much as you want.

I said I don’t want, I would rather learn how to get it than have someone give it to me. You better wake up, my people have gone into captivity because they have no knowledge.

One day he said to me, your peers came to show me how much they knew, but you came to find out what you didn’t know and I discovered you knew more than them…”

