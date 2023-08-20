NEWS

Bishop Oyedepo Reveals What Christians Should Do When They Get To Their Place Of Work On Monday

Today, the Founder and Senior Pastor of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo spoke during Covenant Family Day Service at Faith Tabernacle Ota. The Bishop while recounting a testimony that transpired in his Church, revealed a message he said to have received from the Lord on what Christians should do when they get to their place of work on Monday (August 21, 2023).

According to Bishop David Oyedepo from the video (3:33:24): “Someone shared a testimony here some times ago. He said in his family, they bury people every 2 years. He took the anointing Oil and went to his home land and anointed every place as lead by the Spirit. After 10 years, he testified that they have not buried anyone else.

“As revealed also by the Holy Spirit, every Christian should anoint his or her work place tomorrow morning (August 21, 2023). To cut off the hands of the wicked, you should carry out this simple task. If you are sick, take the anointing Oil before you sleep”.

