Bishop Oyedepo Reveals The Kind Of Curse That Can Not Be Broken Even If You Fast & Pray For 120 Days

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking On COVENANT KEYS TO BREAKING GENERATIONAL CURSES, the cleric reportedly stated that “This is the problem, many are not sure of their salvation because they are not saved. If you are saved, you will be sure. Speaking further he said “Let me show you a biblical acid test of salvation. When you repent, a time of refreshing comes. That is the source of our refreshing or if you want to call it, the fruit of the spirit. Your spirit man now carries a new nature and it is manifesting those nine fruits of the Spirit as listed in Galatians 5:22-23, that is the proof that you are born again. Burdens are lifted at Calvary.

Speaking further he said “There is a lifting of burdens at salvation. In case you have not experienced it before, it is never late to be right. There is no peace to the wicked but righteousness reigns at new birth. I have found a new way of living. There is a new way that comes your way. Don’t assume your salvation, don’t ever claim that a long time in the Church equals salvation. Never! I Was Born Inside The Church, I Was In The Choir But I Wasn’t Saved. Never late to be right because there are three major sources of curses we are talking about. First, the curse of the law. This is only reversible by salvation. No other way.

Speaking further he said “Outside Christ, those curses will keep prevailing. Until you are genuinely, provenly born again. That one prayer can’t break it, But fasting for 120 days won’t break it. It is part of our redemptive package to escape from under the curses of the law. On this note, salvation is non-negotiable. You find many believers struggling for survival day and night, you better check the root. Am I saved?

Watch The Video Here.

Fast forward Video from 38 minutes 59 seconds.

