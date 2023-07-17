Bishop Oyedepo Releases New Prophecy

During Covenant Day of Breaking Generational Curses Service at Faith Tabernacle, Ota, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo extensively explained the types of biblical curses. While speaking on the types of biblical curses, the cleric dropped new prophecy about the restoration of truncated mandates, dreams, visions, etc.

From his sermon, he highlighted the following as types of biblical curses;

1. Curses of the law (Deut. 28:14-66, Col. 2:14)

2. Diabolic curses (Num. 23:8-24, Num. 24:1-9)

3. Self-inflicted curses (Proverbs 26:2)

3a. Serving other gods (Exodus 20:4-5, Psalm 16:4)

3b. Unrighteous acts (1 Cor. 10:13, Jam. 1:12-13)

3c. The curse of pride (1 Peter 5:6, Acts 12:20-23)

3d. The curse of stealing (Zch. 5:3-4, Eph. 4:20)

3e. The curse of idleness (Proverbs 12:24)

3f. Defilement of one’s parents (Eph. 6:1-3, Proverbs 20:20)

3g. Curse of the love of money (1 Tim. 6:6-10)

3h. Curse of stinginess (Hag. 1:8-12)

3i. Unbelief (Rom. 11:17-21, Thes. 2:11-12, Heb. 3:12)

3j. Speaking against the Body of Christ/Pastors (Num. 12:1-16; 16:1-15)

On the prophecy, he said, “Anyone telling you that generational curses are not real, that person doesn’t love you. Many people are suffering today because of what their forefathers ignorantly did. But I am here to tell you today that in the next 7 days, I see every truncated mandate, destiny, dream, vision, career, marriage and finance being restored. The God of Liberation Mandate will restore your mandate in life, He will restore that which the devil stole from you.”

