Bishop David Oyedepo Reacts After A Man Said He Was Bed Wetting For 27 Years

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo while urging Christians to leave their comfort zones, reacted to a striking testimony about a man who said he was bed wetting for 27years.

According to the testifier identified as Bro. Yusuf E., since he was born, he has being bed wetting for 27 years. He said he was homeless due to the issue. Gave his life to Christ on May this year, got baptized in the Holy Ghost, attended a Holy Communion Service and said, “There is no bed wetting in Jesus, so Jesus take it away”. Between May and now, he has stopped bed wetting, he has a job and a house.

Reacting to this testimony, Bishop David Oyedepo said from the video (2:56:07): “Look at the story of that young man who was bed wetting for 27 years. My God, the devil is wicked. Until you leave your comfort zone, the devil will never get tired of afflicting you. This is what we call restoration. But my prayer for you is that no darkness will cover your glory in Jesus name”.

