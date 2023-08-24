NEWS

Bish Johnson Lists Three Things That Happens To People Who Has Rebelled Against Putin In The Past

A security expert, Bish Johnson, has disclosed that it was premature for anyone to think that president Putin of Russia forgave the leader of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, simply because he said he has forgiven him.

Speaking further, Bish Johnson disclosed that three things has happened to anyone who has rebelled against Putin in the past. The first thing Bish Johnson mentioned was that anyone who has rebelled against Putin is either poisoned and the person dies from the poison.

Secondly, Bish Johnson revealed that the second thing that happens to people who rebelled against Putin is that they either get poisoned and they return to Russia and get sent to prison.

He also disclosed that the third thing that happens to people who rebelled against Putin is that they either get killed one way or the other. Bish Johnson noted that it will be naive for Yevgeny Prigozhin to think that Putin will easily forgive him after he had embarrassed Putin internationally.

