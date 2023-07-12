Binani Files Fresh Suit Against INEC For Nullifying Her Declaration As Adamawa Guber Winner

Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as “Binani,” the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Adamawa State governorship election, has sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the nullification of her declaration as governor of Adamawa in the March 18 governorship election.

Binani, represented by Michael Aondoaka, SAN, filed the new claim before Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court in Abuja. On Monday, Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court in Abuja suspended the prosecution of INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Yunusa Hudu, for alleged electoral violations. Binani, on the other hand, sued INEC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, as the first, second, and third respondents, respectively, in the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/935/2023.

She requested a judicial review of INEC’s decision to revoke her earlier declaration as the winner of the poll by Yunusa-Ari. Aondoaka contended in his plea yesterday that the election petition tribunal had the authority to decide his client’s destiny in accordance with Section 149 of the Electoral Act, 2022. He claimed that INEC’s decision would deprive Binani of Section 285(6), which provided her with 180 days to file her case with the tribunal, which she did on May 6th.

The senior counsel informed the court that, despite the fact that a similar action had previously been brought before Justice Inyang Ekwo, the sister-court instructed Binani to approach a tribunal with her suit, which was an election-related matter. As a result, he requested a review of the INEC’s action, claiming that an undertaking had been signed to demonstrate to the court that the current litigation was not frivolous, and that they were willing to bear any costs if the court judged the case to be frivolous. After hearing from Andoaka, Justice Okorowo stood down the matter for ruling.

Source: ARISENEWS

Sheriff_Views (

)