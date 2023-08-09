Bimbo Afolayan Shares Gorgeous Photos Of Herself In Lovely Outfits To Celebrate Her Birthday Online

Nollywood Yoruba actress, Bimbo Afolayan has celebrated her birthday today, August 9, 2023. She took to her Instagram page to share gorgeous pictures of herself to celebrate her birthday as she turned a year older. I wish her a happy birthday and God bless her new age.

She captioned her pictures,” Happy birthday Agbeke. oluwaseun, God Did. BillyBimbs is a year older. My team did a good one on me”.

The celebrant looks so attractive, stunning, adorable, beautiful, and gorgeous in her lovely different well designed outfits she rocked with beautiful hairstyle and makeup, as she posed for the camera in styles.

Abimbola Afolayan was born and bred in Egbeda area of Lagos State on August 9, some years ago. She is a Movie producer, Entrepreneur, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer. Bimbo is well known for her actions and versatility in Yoruba movies. She appreciated for her amazing style of acting and excellent delivery of roles. She is happily married to her husbard, Okiki Afolayan, who is also a movie producer.

