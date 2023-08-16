NEWS

Billboard Removal: What Is Tinubu’s Govt Afraid Of? Because Someone Wrote Eyes On the Judiciary — Igho Akeregha

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

A member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Igho Akeregha has criticized the removal of the “All Eyes on the Judiciary” billboard advertisements across Nigeria by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), who ordered the removal with immediate effect. In response to the removal of the billboards, Igho Akeregha questioned what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is afraid of, as the nation awaits the tribunal’s verdict on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Igho Akeregha said: “So, when I saw the action over the weekend, and on Monday, and they were taking out those billboards. What is [Tinubu’s] government afraid of? Are they constituting the media’s place? Is there now a renewed effort to clamp down on the media? If someone says eyes on the judiciary and paid, because it’s a paid advert, and you go and take it down, what is [Tinubu’s] government afraid of?

Photo credit: Punch paper.

“I saw the video on social media of a young man waving a flag and using the same message, ‘eyes on the judiciary’. Now only Nigerians, the international community is waiting for what the judiciary would say about the last flawed election, that is the truth about it. All the monitoring agencies, whether it’s the EU, the African Union, the local observers, everybody returned the verdict that election was flawed”.

You can watch the interview here (1:10:39 minutes).

Reubed (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Sowore Reacts After Seeing FG’s New Charge Against Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

6 mins ago

Watch The Moment Moises Caicedo Met With Reece James And His New Chelsea Teammates At Cobham.

8 mins ago

Actress, Ini Edo all smiles as she steps out with her Daughter in new photos

19 mins ago

‘ I and Wike never discussed about him joining APC’- Party National Chairman, Ganduje reveals

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button