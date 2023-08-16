Billboard Removal: What Is Tinubu’s Govt Afraid Of? Because Someone Wrote Eyes On the Judiciary — Igho Akeregha

A member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Igho Akeregha has criticized the removal of the “All Eyes on the Judiciary” billboard advertisements across Nigeria by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), who ordered the removal with immediate effect. In response to the removal of the billboards, Igho Akeregha questioned what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is afraid of, as the nation awaits the tribunal’s verdict on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Igho Akeregha said: “So, when I saw the action over the weekend, and on Monday, and they were taking out those billboards. What is [Tinubu’s] government afraid of? Are they constituting the media’s place? Is there now a renewed effort to clamp down on the media? If someone says eyes on the judiciary and paid, because it’s a paid advert, and you go and take it down, what is [Tinubu’s] government afraid of?

“I saw the video on social media of a young man waving a flag and using the same message, ‘eyes on the judiciary’. Now only Nigerians, the international community is waiting for what the judiciary would say about the last flawed election, that is the truth about it. All the monitoring agencies, whether it’s the EU, the African Union, the local observers, everybody returned the verdict that election was flawed”.

