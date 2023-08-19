Biggie Exposes Ike’s Act On The Screen, And Issues Him A Strike For Vandalizing Ilebaye’s Property

Ike was seen on the TV screen vandalizing his colleague’s property and some housemates saw him throwing Ilebaye’s clothes on the floor. Yesterday, Big Brother instructed all housemates to gather at the lounge because he wanted to reveal who threw Ilebaye’s clothes on the floor.

According to Sabiradio, Big Brother played the clip on the TV screen and housemates were shocked it was Ike. Ilebaye was really upset and it also got her friend, Doyin angry as well. After revealing Ike’s action on the screen, Big Brother found him guilty for provocation and vandalizing Ilebaye’s personal belongings.

According to Sabiradio, it was reported that Ilebaye is not the only one with a strike in Big Brother’s house , Ike also has one strike as well. After disclosing Ike’s Act, Doyin was really angry with him and she allegedly insulted those that are against her friend Ilebaye. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: Sabiradio

