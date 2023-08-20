NEWS

Big Brother Locks Some HouseMates Inside The Mansion For Not Coming Out For The Night Party On Time

Big Brother has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he locks the party door against some of the HouseMates yesterday night, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the action of Big Brother.

Big Brother locked the HouseMates because they didn’t come out on time for the Saturday night party, and Big Brother used it as punishment for the HouseMates. Some HouseMates including Angel BJ Smith, Adekunle Olopade, Venita, Doyin, Ilebaye, Soma, Neo Akpofure, Seyi Awolowo, Ike Onyeama, Mercy Eke, Cee C, amongst others were also locked out from the Saturday night party.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone didn’t expect Big Brother to do such a thing to the HouseMates. Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the action of Big Brother their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

