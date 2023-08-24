Biden unsurprised by the death of Russia’s Wagner boss Prigozhin

U. S. President Joe Biden expressed on Wednesday that reports about the death of Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash didn’ t catch him off guard.

He added that hardly anything occurs within the country without President Vladimir Putin’ s involvement, REUTERS reports.

Observers noted that this incident might serve as a method for Putin to caution potential betrayers or to exhibit his endorsement of the Russian military. Prigozhin had previously attempted an armed rebellion in June, which undermined the military’ s standing.

According to Russian authorities, Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a privately owned aircraft that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday evening. The crash resulted in no survivors.

Although a Telegram channel associated with Wagner announced his demise, REUTERS couldn’ t independently corroborate his presence on the plane.

The crash was brought to Biden’ s attention by the White House. In a statement to journalists, Biden conveyed his uncertainty about the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

” But I’ m not shocked, ” remarked Biden.

” Hardly anything occurs within Russia without Putin’ s involvement, but I lack sufficient information to ascertain the solution. “

At the age of 62, Prigozhin spearheaded a rebellion against Russia’ s highest- ranking military officials on June 23- 24, an event that Putin stated could have pushed Russia towards internal strife.

Biden and the Director of the CIA, Williams Burns, individually discussed the potential risk to Prigozhin due to his actions, albeit in a somewhat joking manner, in the previous month.

” If I were in his position, I’ d exercise caution regarding my food choices. I’ d be vigilant about my dining options, ” Biden stated during a press conference alongside Finland’ s President Sauli Niinisto in July.

” But leaving jests aside. . . It’ s uncertain for any of us to predict what lies ahead for Prigozhin in Russia. “

A week later in his statement, CIA Director William Burns commented, ” In my opinion, Putin is an individual who generally believes that vengeance is most satisfying when served as a cold dish. . . If I happened to be in Prigozhin’ s shoes, I wouldn’ t dismiss my food taster. “

The rebellion orchestrated by Prigozhin in June was brought to a conclusion through negotiations and an evident pact from the Kremlin, which resulted in his commitment to relocate to the neighboring country of Belarus. Nevertheless, he seemed to have unhindered movement within Russia following the agreement.

Daniel Hoffman, a former high- ranking operative of the CIA who held the position of the agency’ s chief in Moscow, conveyed to REUTERS that he was certain the events of Wednesday were carried out under Putin’ s directives.

” Your desire is for your own personnel to comprehend that you possess a ruthless and relentless nature, and that anyone who betrays Putin will face the ultimate consequences, ” he expressed.

” Putin is staunchly addressing his injuries.

