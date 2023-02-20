Biden pays a surprise visit to Ukraine, emphasising strong American support

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Joseph Biden paid a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine on Monday, arriving in Kyiv to underscore the US’s continued support ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Biden said in a statement that he expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials for extensive discussions. He also intended to announce the arrival of crucial equipment like artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars.

Biden’s appearance in Kyiv was marked by a heightened security presence, with police and military vehicles bringing downtown blocks to a halt. He was also confronted with air raid sirens, a near-constant sound in a place where Russian missiles have frequently targeted people.

He stated that the visit underlined the US’s steadfast and unshakeable support for Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Biden’s visit comes ahead of a planned NATO summit in Poland. He’s slated to speak in the Royal Castle Arcades in Warsaw on Tuesday evening.

According to White House spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre, his remarks in Poland are intended to provide an assessment of international support during the first year of the conflict.

Biden also intends to meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of NATO allies from the east founded in 2015 in reaction to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Ukraine has accused Moscow of organising large-scale nuclear drills to coincide with Biden’s travel to Europe.

yeoman (

)