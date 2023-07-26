Bichi Doesn’t have power to give counter-order to order made by High Court, not even Tinubu – Lawyer, Kingdom Okere

Kingdom Okere, Convener, lawyer in defence of Democracy, said that the Director General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, does not have the power to give counter-order to the order made by court of competent jurisdiction, High Court, he said even Tinubu does not have that power.

Kingdom Okere made the statement in an interview with Arise during the Morning Show program, when he was reacting to what happened at the federal high court yesterday, where the DSS resisted the order of high court by not allowing Emefiele to be released on bail to the correctional centre till he meets his bail condition as pronounced by the Judge.

Kingdom Okere said what happened in court yesterday was a show of shame, and it is sad that President Tinubu allow anarchy to be the order of the day on his watch. He said that the officer of the Nigeria directional service did nothing wrong but only went in to take Emefiele as the judge pronounced, however, he said DSS officers manhandled him. He said what happened should have warranted immediate sack of the DSS DG within 24 hours.

“DSS Director General, Bichi does not have that power to give a counter-order to order by a a a court of competent jurisdiction, federal high court, not even Tinubu has that power.

