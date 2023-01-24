This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Biafra: How Will You Dialogue With Them When They Are Killing Your Own People – Naja’atu To Obi.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians have been sharing their views regarding the Presidential candidates and their chances in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Based on these notes, a well known Nigerian politician, former president of the National Students Union Nigeria in the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU), and former vice president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Naja’atu Mohammed while speaking during an exclusive interview has revealed why she cannot support the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

According to Naja’atu Mohammed, who just resigned from her position as the Director of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign council, she noted that the one time governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi aligns perfectly with her vision for the country, however, she made it known that she has a problem will Peter Gregory Obi due to his lack of public condemnation towards the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South Eastern part of the country.

According to Naja’atu Mohammed, she noted that she is not happy with the fact that Peter Obi said that he will dialogue with agitators, adding that many Igbos have lots their lives due to the activities of the IPOB in the region.

According to Naja’atu Mohammed, she said, “If you want to lead, how do you dialogue with them? They are even killing his own people. He said they have a right to agitate for secession. So, if you believe they can agitate, then you shouldn’t be the President of the country. He should be like Desmond Tutu and negotiate for peace as a national figure”.

Further speaking, Naja’atu Bala Mohammed took a swipe at the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu. According to Naja’atu Mohammed, she noted that Bola Tinubu lacks the necessary physical and mental aptitude to lead the country, a nation with a population of over 200 million.

