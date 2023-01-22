Biafra Group Issues Warning To Peter Obi, Others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has asked the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to stop using Biafra for his campaign to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

BIM-MASSOB claimed that only God has the power to bring about the actualization of the sovereign State of Biafra in a statement that was signed by Chris Mocha.

BIM-MASSOB advised persons possessing their Permanent Voter Register (PVC) to cast a ballot in the election on February 25th while asserting that the organisation has nothing against the 2023 presidential election.

The organization criticized politicians for utilizing the name of Biafra in their political campaigns, noting that Peter Obi and members of his Labour Party were promising to put an end to East African agitations for Biafra if they were elected.

“More than 3 million innocent lives have been lost since 1967, and Igbo homes worth trillions of naira have been demolished in the name of Biafra,” added Mocha.

Politicians are only able to offer what they already have. Even if an Igbo man were to eventually become president of Nigeria, he or she couldn’t halt the eagerly anticipated rise of the Republic of Biafra. It’s now or never for Biafra. No number of bogus promises made by these politicians to win over supporters in the name of Biafra will ever guarantee a decisive victory in the election.

Golden2022 (

)