Finnish police have arrested a prominent Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, in the capital city of Helsinki. Ekpa is a well-known advocate for the independence of the Biafran region of Nigeria, and has been a vocal critic of the Nigerian government.

Ekpa was arrested after a lengthy investigation by Finnish authorities, who had received reports of his alleged involvement in a number of illegal activities. Ekpa is accused of inciting violence and promoting hate speech against the Nigerian government. He is also believed to have been involved in the smuggling of weapons and ammunition into the Biafran region.

Ekpa has been remanded in custody pending further investigation. His arrest has been met with widespread condemnation from the Biafran community, who have called for his immediate release. The Nigerian government has yet to comment on the arrest. It remains to be seen what the outcome of the investigation will be.

the Biafrans are not really happy about the situation.

