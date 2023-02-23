Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Emerging reports indicate that Finland authorities on Thursday arrested a popular pro-Biafra separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa.

According to a Finland news outlet, HS, the police escorted the separatist out of his apartment in Lahti.

According to the platform, they went to Ekpa’s house to interview him, but when they rang the separatist ring, the Finland police, KRP, answered, shocking them.

The HS said that the KRP told them to transfer the interview “to the future” and forbade their team from accessing Ekpa’s flat.

Simon was detained on his route to Israel, according to a source from the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who spoke with Vanguard and confirmed the arrest.

“Simon Ekpa has been detained,” he said, according to the information that has just reached us. On his journey to Israel, he was detained. He dared to challenge the Igbos, and now he has received just reward.

Nigerians from all over the world signed a petition urging the Finnish government, the Nigerian government, and the European Union to arrest Ekpa, the man responsible for the South-East sit-at-home order, before his eventual arrest on Thursday.

Ekpa, a self-described follower of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, had repeatedly urged residents of the region’s South-East to undertake a sit-at-home protest and abstain from the country’s scheduled general elections on Saturday.

His repeated orders to stay at home have been accompanied by carnage and the devastation of local people’s lives and property by those who carry them out.

