Between June 25 & July 3, Mmesoma Paid Money Twice To Print Her Original Result From Our Site – JAMB

Amid the ongoing dispute between Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) regarding an alleged forged result, JAMB has provided evidence to support its claim. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, revealed during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program that Mmesoma paid twice within a week to access her original result from the JAMB portal. Benjamin emphasized that the result she is currently sharing online lacks any evidence of payment.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Forward the Video to 1:07:46)

Benjamin clarified the situation by stating that on July 3rd, Mmesoma paid 1,500 Naira to obtain and print her original result. Furthermore, on June 25th, she made another payment for the same purpose. As for the document she is presenting, there is no proof of payment to print it. Benjamin added that JAMB will disclose all the relevant transactions, payments, and even provide CCTV footage of Mmesoma obtaining her original result, which indicates a score of 249.

Benjamin reiterated that the slip Mmesoma is sharing, claiming a score of 362, does not exist in JAMB’s records.

