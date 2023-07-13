Between January 2021 and October 2022, Wike Filtered Away N2.1bn In Unsolicited Charities—Nwauju

During an interview with Arise , Darlington Nwauju, APC Spokesperson in Rivers State, claimed that Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, filtered away 2.1 billion naira in unsolicited charities. He revealed that Punch paper gave a detailed report of the analysis in one of their reports, and that he saw it there.

He added that no fundamental budget and procurement process was conducted by the immediate past governor of the state. He further stated that no reasonable cooperation would want to come to a state like Rivers State because the system is not opaque enough. He however tackled the media for trying to paint the image of the former governor good. He stated that a government that does not respond to its human capital development and education has failed woefully.

According to him, “Between January 2021 and now, I want to dissect and paint a picture of what we experienced in Rivers State during the Wike administration. Between January 2021 and October 2022 alone, 15 months, he has filtered away 2.1 billion naira in unsolicited charities. The figures are there. Don’t ask me how. If you’re in the media, you can just Google it and see the Punch report that gave a detailed analysis of all the intrusive donations that were made by the immediate past governor. It’s there for you to confirm, so it’s not an allegation. “

