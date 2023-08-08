‘Between 1999 Till Date, Edo North has Produced Governors & Dep Governors For 24 Years’ -Olu Martins

An Executive director of Canvassers for Democracy and the Rule of Law, Olu Martins has alleged that Edo North has had its fair share of power in Edo State since 1999. He said in an interview with Channels Tv that other local governments in the state should be given the opportunity to also come into power. He stated further that this is the intention of Governor Obaseki and how it had caused the rift between him and his deputy.

He said, ”Governor Obaseki is an institutional person from his World Bank training. He has handed over power five times to Philip Shaibu. So he has been acting governor five times. I’m not sure that there is any governor who has done that. He’s an institutional person, he didn’t think that governance is about one person.

This is happening because Obaseki is a liberal person, you can’t do that to Wike in Rivers State. So when the governor began to say there must be a level playing field. It’s not your entitlement to be Governor. Between 1999 till date, Edo North has produced Governors and Deputy Governors for 24 years. I’m from Edo Central and I have what it takes to be Governor and so many other people as well.”

[Start From 0:14]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (

)