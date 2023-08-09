‘Between 1999 Till Date, Edo North Has Produced Governors & Dep Governors For 24 Years’ – Olu Martins

Olu Martins, the Executive Director of Canvassers for Democracy and the Rule of Law, has claimed that Edo North has been adequately represented in the power structure of Edo State since 1999. During an interview with Channels Tv, Martins expressed his belief that it is now time for other local governments in the state to have a chance at governing. He emphasized that Governor Obaseki shares this intention, which has led to the strained relationship between him and his deputy.

He said, ”Governor Obaseki is an institutional person from his World Bank training. He has handed over power five times to Philip Shaibu. So he has been acting governor five times. I’m not sure that there is any governor who has done that. He’s an institutional person, he didn’t think that governance is about one person.

This is happening because Obaseki is a liberal person, you can’t do that to Wike in Rivers State. So when the governor began to say there must be a level playing field. It’s not your entitlement to be Governor. Between 1999 till date, Edo North has produced Governors and Deputy Governors for 24 years. I’m from Edo Central and I have what it takes to be Governor and so many other people as well.”

