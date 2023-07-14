Betta Edu Reveals President Tinubu’s Message To The Women When He Met With Them

During an interview with Arise , Dr. Betta Edu, the APC National Women Leader, revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Message To Them was that enough is enough and that they should go all out to take their country back. She revealed that the president told them about his policies and how they would be of benefit to their children in the future.

( Photo credit: Google )

Dr Betta Edu also made it known that they were told to keep believing that they’d reap the dividends of democracy. She added that we cannot continue to subsidise the rich while leaving the poor to continue to suffer.

When asked to reveal the president’s message to the Women, she said, “Enough is enough; we’re taking our country back. He Asked the Women to go all out and really explain this policy, believing and keeping faith that they’d reap the dividends of democracy. Of course, after he was sworn in as president of Nigeria, he took off the fuel subsidy, and many don’t get to understand the reason for that action, but the truth is, who are we subsidising? The rich or the poor We rather prefer, like he has said today, that we’re providing scholarships for your children; we’re providing loans for those who are in university to go to university in four years, and then they pay back once they get a job.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

( Video Credit: Arise (0:10)

Squareblogg (

)