Best XI Players Aged 30 Years and Above in Football Currently

As the old generation of footballers begins to give way to the new generation, it would be easy for football fans to forget just how good those old-generation players were. In this article, we would be celebrating them by putting together a team consisting of the best players in world football currently who are aged 30 years and above.

Currently, the best goalkeeper in this category is Real Madrid shot-stopper, Thibaut Courtois. The former Chelsea goalkeeper remains one of the best goalkeepers in world football despite his age.

The best right-back in this category is Kyle Walker. The English defender has enjoyed plenty of success with Manchester City in the past few years and he has played a huge role in that success. Last season, he helped Pep Guardiola’s side win the treble.

In the centre-back positions, there are Manchester United centre-back, Raphaël Varane and Liverpool centre-back, Virgil Van Dijk. The left-back position is occupied by Real Madrid star, David Alaba.

Luka Modric remains of the best midfielders in football currently but Kevin De Bruyne, who is also in the team and amongst players who are aged 30 years and above, is currently the best midfielder in world football. The third player in midfield is Neymar Jr.

In the attack, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi undoubtedly feature. Both stars may have left European football but their legacy remains. Cristiano Ronaldo features as the left-winger while Lionel Messi is the right-winger. Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski leads the line.

