Best XI Players Aged 23 Years and Under in Football Currently

In the last few days, some outstanding football stars have been coming into the limelight and this doesn’t seem to stop any time soon. In this article, we would be looking at a team consisting of the best players aged 23 years and under in world football currently.

Between the sticks, there is Diogo Costa, who has developed into one of the best young players in world football recently. The Portuguese goalkeeper was on Manchester United’s radar before the club signed Andre Onana. His shot-stopping, ball distribution, and ability to control his box are quite good for such a young goalkeeper and in the next few years, we would likely see him playing for one of the biggest football clubs in Europe.

In defense, there are some obvious choices. Bayern Munich star, Alphonso Davies occupies the left-back role. He has been one of the best in his position in the past couple of years and he will only get better. Chelsea Academy graduate, Reece James occupies the right-back position. The two centre-backs in the team are RB Leipzig star, Josko Gvardiol and Bayern Munich centre-back, Mathijs de Ligt.

Some very outstanding young midfielders have broken out in the last three seasons, however, only three of the very best have a place in our team. Newly acquired Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham makes the team after an outstanding rise to prominence. Barcelona midfielder, Pedri and Bayern Munich star, Jamal Musiala are the other midfielders in the team.

The frontline consists of Real Madrid star, Vinicius Junior in the left-wing position, Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka in the right-wing position, and Manchester City star, Erling Haaland leading the line.

