Best Way To Treat An Igbo Man Is Not To Persecute Him In Nigeria But Include Him – Most Rev. Onuagha

According to a report by the Vanguard paper, The Methodist Archbishop of Okigwe Archdiocese Most Rev. Biereonwu Livinus Onuagha, yesterday said that the best way to treat an Igbo Man in any government in Nigeria, is to include them and not persecute them.

According to the Bishop who spoke in an exclusive interview with the Vanguard paper, Igbo people develop at their own pace by providing everything they need, light, road, and water and still pay the government taxes. He also noted that it’s either that or the government allows them to go and develop their land, their country of dream.

In his own words

“I want to let you know that the more you persecute Igbo man the more you make him prosper and the more he thinks out genuinely what God has deposited in him, so the best way to treat the Igbo man is not to sideline him or persecute him in your government, but include him or you leave him to develop at his own pace, he will provide everything for himself, including light, road and water and other things he needs and still pay you your tax.”

