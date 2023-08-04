Best Transfers Manchester United Have Done

Manchester United is one of the most successful football clubs in the world, having won numerous domestic and international titles. The club’s success is largely due to the transfer business it has conducted over the years. Here are the top 10 transfers that have helped Manchester United achieve its greatness.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – The Portuguese forward signed for Manchester United in 2003 for a fee of £12.24 million. He went on to score 118 goals in 292 appearances for the club and helped them win three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

2. Roy Keane – The Irish midfielder signed for Manchester United in 1993 for a fee of £3.75 million. He became a captain and led the club to seven Premier League titles and the Champions League.

3. Eric Cantona – The French striker signed for Manchester United in 1992 for a fee of £1.2 million. He went on to become a legend for the club, scoring 64 goals in 143 appearances and winning four Premier League titles.

4. Peter Schmeichel – The Danish goalkeeper signed for Manchester United in 1991 for a fee of £550,000. He helped the club win five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

5. Rio Ferdinand – The English defender signed for Manchester United in 2002 for a fee of £30 million. He became a captain and helped the club win six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

6. Wayne Rooney – The English forward signed for Manchester United in 2004 for a fee of £25.6 million. He scored 253 goals in 559 appearances for the club and won five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

7. Ryan Giggs – The Welsh winger signed for Manchester United in 1990 as a trainee. He went on to make 963 appearances for the club and win 34 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles and the Champions League.

8. Nemanja Vidic – The Serbian defender signed for Manchester United in 2006 for a fee of £7 million. He became a captain and helped the club win five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

9. Dimitar Berbatov – The Bulgarian forward signed for Manchester United in 2008 for a fee of £30.75 million. He scored 56 goals in 149 appearances for the club and won two Premier League titles.

10. David De Gea – The Spanish goalkeeper signed for Manchester United in 2011 for a fee of £18.9 million. He has since made over 400 appearances for the club and won four Player of the Year awards.

Sammy67 (

)