Best Players That Can Use Both Feet

A two-footed player possesses the ability to switch directions while dribbling shoot from various angles and pass accurately with both feet which can confuse defenders. This skill also makes them versatile and adaptable to different positions on the field such as a winger who can effectively play on either side.

1. Neymar (Al Hilal)

Neymar’s exceptional dribbling abilities have earned him great admiration enabling him to effortlessly surpass defenders. Furthermore, he showcases clinical finishing and remarkable passing skills. A distinguishing characteristic of Neymar lies in his adeptness with both feet which grants him unpredictability making it challenging for opponents to anticipate his actions.

2. Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

Dembele possesses a remarkable skill in effortlessly bypassing defenders by adeptly maneuvering the ball with either foot making him stand out. Moreover, his accuracy in passing and precise delivery of crosses with both feet showcase his versatility. Additionally, Dembele’s impeccable technique with both feet empowers him to score goals effectively from various angles.

3. Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne gained worldwide recognition for his exceptional technical abilities and is widely regarded as the finest attacking midfielder of his generation. He possesses remarkable control over the ball, exceptional vision and impeccable passing skills. Moreover, he has a unique talent for creating scoring opportunities for his teammates. A striking aspect of De Bruyne’s playing style is his proficiency with both feet.

4. Son Heung-Min

Since his arrival at Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, the South Korean international has consistently proven his worth. In the previous season, he even shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah. A significant challenge for defenders stems from his ability to strike the ball with equal precision using both his left and right foot. This versatility makes him an incredibly challenging player to handle defensively.

