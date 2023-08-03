Best 11 of the Most Valuable Football Stars Aged 37 and Above in World Football Currently

In football, the market value of a player dwindles as he ages. It is a known fact that the shelf life of any football is 20 years at best. This is why it is no surprise that majority of the top football stars who are aged 37 and above have little market value compared to that of younger players in the game.

Currently, Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer is the most valuable goalkeeper in world football. The 37-year-old was without doubt the best goalkeeper in world football in his prime but as age catches up with him his form has dwindled and so has his market value. He is currently valued at €7 million.

It comes as no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo is the most valuable player in world football in this category. The Portuguese legend is 38 years old but his reputation and longevity has ensured his market value remained significantly high. Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo is valued at €15 million according to Transfermarkt.

The other attackers partnered with Cristiano Ronaldo upfront in the team of the most valuable players aged 37 and above are Eden Dzeko and Hulk. The former AS Roma and Manchester City star currently has a market value of €4 million while Hulk is currently valued at €3 million.

Real Madrid legend, Luka Modric also features in the team. At 37, the Croatian midfielder remains one of the best midfielders in the game and this is reflected in his market value. The former Tottenham Hotspur star currently has a market value of €10 million, making him the second most valuable player in this category.

Below is the full list of the best 11 of the most valuable players in world football aged 37 and above:

