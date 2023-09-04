Besiktas agrees deal to sign Ivorian Defender, Eric Bailly from Manchester United

Turkish Side, Besiktas has reportedly agreed to sign Ivorian Defender, Eric Bailly from Manchester United on a permanent deal. According to reports, the player has also agreed personal terms with Besiktas on a short term contract and it’s definitely a good move for him.

Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on his Official Facebook page today being Monday the 4th day of September, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Recall that Bailly has been on the market for the past couple of weeks after returning from his loan move and it seems like, he has finally found a new club.

Eric Bailly joined Manchester United from Villarreal in 2016 under former Manager, Jose Mourinho. His first season at the theater of dreams was really impressive and he managed to cement his place as a regular starter under the Portuguese tactician.

Things took a different turn for the Ivorian Defender when Jose Mourinho was sacked from Manchester United as he struggled for game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Ragnick and Erik Ten Hag.

Eric Bailly is considered as one of the finest Defender in Europe, known for his defensive prowess, brilliant passes and strength, he will definitely be a great signing for his new club, Besiktas. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

