Besides The Salvation Of My Soul, The Greatest Blessing Bestowed Upon Me By Lord Is My Wife-Adeboye

The General Overseer and Senior Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has celebrated his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye as she clocks 75 years on earth today.

Pastor Folu Adeboye, who is popularly known as ‘Mummy GO’ by members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God is a well-known preacher of the gospel and philanthropist.

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on his verified Facebook page today said; “Besides the salvation of my soul and the baptism in the Holy spirit, the greatest blessing bestowed upon me by the Lord is my wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye. It is well-known that anyone who dares to harm her will face divine retribution. Many are unaware of the incredible extent of her compassion, generosity and care for others.”

He added; “From the moment she chose to spend her life with me, she has stood by my side through thick and thin. One of my fervent prayers is for both of us to be taken home together when the time comes. We have endearing names for each other. I invite everyone to join me in celebrating this remarkable woman by joyfully shouting “Hallelujah” wherever you may be. Happy Birthday, my beloved Pastor Folu Adeboye.”

